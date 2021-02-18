URBANA — A Champaign man already in jail on charges alleging robbery and that he is an armed habitual criminal and has been charged with an unrelated residential burglary.
Luther Kimes III, 22, whose last known address was in the 400 block of North James Street, was arraigned in connection with an April 14 break-in at a home in the 200 block of Kenwood Road in Champaign.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum said on that day, a puppy, a computer and a PlayStation 4 game were stolen from the residence.
Police obtained video surveillance that showed Kimes holding the dog and wearing a backpack. A check of records at a local pawn shop revealed Kimes sold the computer and PS4 on April 20.
Kimes has been in jail since Jan. 4, arrested for a purse-snatching that happened in mid-December outside Schnucks, 109 N. Mattis Ave., C, in which the female victim’s finger was broken as she struggled to hang on to her purse.
Judge Adam Dill continued Kimes’ new case to next week to give him time to try to hire his own attorney. He’s being held on a total of $225,000 bond.
McCallum said Kimes has previous convictions for robbery and delivery of a controlled substance.