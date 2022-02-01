URBANA — A Champaign man found Saturday with a gun that had been reported stolen was being held in the county jail for that offense and a similar crime that allegedly happened more than a year ago.
Eardis A. Williams, 22, who listed an address in the 1900 block of Southwood Drive, was charged Monday with possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
An Urbana police report said an officer was checking out a suspicious vehicle at the storage facility in the 3000 block of Tatman Court and found Williams lying in the front seat covered by a blanket.
Learning his identity, the officer found that there was an arrest warrant for Williams, who was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful use of weapons for a September 2020 incident.
On Saturday, the officer found a loaded 9 mm gun that had been reported stolen. Convicted of felony possession of cannabis in 2020, Williams is not allowed to possess weapons.
In the earlier case for which he was wanted, Williams is alleged to have run, then fled in a vehicle during a shots-fired call on Sept. 29, 2020, in Urbana.
The vehicle that fled crashed into another vehicle and the driver ran off, holding what officers believe was a rifle or a shotgun. Although the driver was not caught at the time, a rifle was found in his path of flight.
The rifle had been reported stolen from Kentucky and a DNA sample taken from it matched Williams. Authorities obtained the warrant for his arrest in that case in September 2021.
Williams was being held in lieu of $512,500 bond and is due back in court Feb. 16 for a probable-cause hearing in both cases.