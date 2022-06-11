CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign man was arrested Friday after a police officer found a gun and cannabis in his vehicle.
An Illinois State Police report said a tropper stopped Dolwin Howard, 28, who listed an address in the 3700 block of Colleen Drive, about 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Randolph and Washington streets in downtown Champaign because his vehicle didn’t have a rear registration light.
The trooper smelled cannabis and during a search of the vehicle found a loaded gun on the floor near the driver’s right leg.
The report said in the back seat was a bag containing a digital scale and 16 plastic bags filled with cannabis that weighed a total of about 68 grams, or more than 2 ounces.
Howard told the trooper he carries the gun for protection and admitted having the cannabis for sale.
The trooper said Howard had a valid firearm owner’s identification card but not a concealed-carry license.
Howard is likely to be charged with unlawful use of weapons and possession with intent to deliver cannabis. A judge released him on his own recognizance Saturday following bond court.