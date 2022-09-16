URBANA — A Champaign man who was allegedly selling heroin from his home is in police custody on multiple felony charges.
Members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force arrested Mario D. Johnson, 35, who listed an address in the 600 block of East Vine Street, about 10 a.m. Thursday outside his home.
A report from the task force said officers had obtained a search warrant from a judge based on previous controlled drug buys made at the home.
Police were watching the home Thursday morning when they saw Johnson arrive in a sport utility vehicle, go inside, then return shortly after to the SUV.
At that point, police approached him and found just over $1,000 in cash on him, and in vehicle, a digital scale, 2.6 grams of heroin and about a half-gram of cocaine. Also in the SUV were traffic tickets and pieces of mail with Johnson’s name on them.
Inside his home, police found about 93 grams, or just over 3 ounces, of suspected heroin, a pistol that turned out to be stolen with an extended magazine, and $929 cash in a dresser drawer in his bedroom.
He was charged Friday with possession with intent to deliver heroin, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and possession of a controlled substance.
The most serious of the charges is a Class X felony with penalties ranging from six to 30 years in prison.
Judge Brett Olmstead set Johnson’s bond at $500,000 and told him to return to court Oct. 18.