URBANA — A Champaign man on parole for a weapons offense has been charged with another.
A Champaign police report said early Monday, a person called police to say that Omarion Thatch, 19, was armed and had threatened to shoot him.
The report said when police went to Thatch’s apartment in the 100 block of Kenwood Road, his girlfriend came to the front door as Thatch jumped out a back window and ran.
The report said Thatch ignored orders to stop and show his hands. An officer saw him holding something in his pocket as he ran.
Thatch was eventually caught at Kaufman Lake. Retracing the path he took, police found a loaded handgun in the 2500 block of Springfield Avenue as well as two shotgun shells at another spot along his path.
Thatch declined to give police his name and denied having any guns. He also declined to voluntarily give police a DNA sample. Officers familiar with him identified him.
He was arraigned Monday for unlawful use of weapons by a felon and resisting a peace officer. With a prior conviction for aggravated unlawful use of weapons, Thatch is not allowed to have a gun.
Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $50,000 and told him to return to court Nov. 16 for a probable-cause hearing.