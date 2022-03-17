URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly punched and threatened a girlfriend Tuesday has been charged with domestic-battery and weapons offenses.
Mohammed Campbell, 30, who listed an address in the 2000 block of Moreland Boulevard, is due back in court May 3 after being charged Wednesday with possession of a stolen firearm, aggravated unlawful use of weapons and domestic battery.
Champaign and Urbana police reports said the charges stem from activity that reportedly began Tuesday morning at a Champaign apartment complex where Campbell got into an argument with his girlfriend, allegedly showed her a handgun and threatened to use it if any of her family showed up.
He then allegedly hit her in the face. She ran from the apartment and once outside, he allegedly threw her to the ground and threw a pistol holster at her.
Later, Campbell allegedly went to his girlfriend’s sister’s apartment in Urbana looking for his girlfriend. The sister reported she answered a buzz at a door and saw Campbell with a purple handgun in his hand.
Urbana police were contacted and during their investigation, found a purple 9 mm semiautomatic handgun under the floor mat of a vehicle linked to Campbell. Police learned that the gun had been stolen from Kankakee County.
Campbell admitted to police that he chased his girlfriend outside their Champaign apartment, pushed her down and threw the holster at her but denied having a pistol.
Police determined that he did not have a firearm owner’s identification card or a concealed-carry license.
Judge Brett Olmstead set Campbell’s bond at $150,000. If convicted of the most serious offense of having a stolen gun, he faces penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.