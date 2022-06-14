URBANA — A Champaign man awaiting trial in two gun-related cases has been charged in a new case with allegedly having heroin for sale.
Shaundrell D. Brown, 27, who listed an address in the 3700 block of Summer Sage Court, was arraigned Tuesday for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. Judge Jason Bohm set his bond in that case at $1 million.
The charges stem from a June 7 court-authorized search of his home based on information that police received that drug sales were happening there.
U.S. Marshals found less than a half-gram of heroin containing suspected fentanyl in the home. They also found a digital scale, plastic bags, a 9 mm handgun, magazines for that gun and other guns, ammunition, and about $2,000 in cash.
Brown told police on that day that he does not live in Illinois and had flown in the night before to attend a probable-cause hearing in one of his pending criminal cases in which he’s accused of firing a gun at a woman with whom he was in a relationship in September 2020.
That shooting happened in the Ivanhoe Trailer Park in Urbana. The woman was in a car fleeing from Brown and was not hit by gunfire, but three vehicles near hers were damaged.
Brown was also charged last week with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon in connection with an incident that happened last summer in the wake of the murder of Victor Hunt.
Mr. Hunt, 24, of Urbana was shot about 11:30 p.m. July 29 as he walked out of a downtown Urbana liquor store. He died early on July 30 at Carle Foundation Hospital.
Urbana police reports said a man who had been threatened by associates of Mr. Hunt, who reportedly believed he was responsible for his death, identified a car in which three men had arrived at his home.
That car was seen near Carle, where Mr. Hunt had been taken, and was spotted by police, who followed it. The car took off fast and was found abandoned minutes later.
However, police found three guns in the vehicle, one of which was linked later to Brown because his DNA was allegedly found on it.
Judge Brett Olmstead last week set Brown’s bond at $250,000 in that weapons case.
On Tuesday, Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson told Bohm that Brown had told police he doesn’t live in Illinois and planned to leave the country and that police had found his passport in his vehicle.
Larson also told Bohm that Brown is currently serving a sentence of probation out of Miami for fleeing and eluding. He also has other convictions for possession of a controlled substance.
Hearing that evidence, Bohm set Brown’s bond in the drug case at $1 million.
That means Brown will have to post $125,000 to win his release from jail before trial in those unresolved cases.
In the previous shooting case, he had posted $25,000 cash within a day of his arrest and was released from jail.