URBANA — A Champaign County sheriff’s deputy escaped serious injury early Sunday morning when her squad car was struck by an alleged drunk driver.
The accident occurred at 6:22 a.m. Sunday when the deputy, who was headed north on Vine Street, was stopped at a red light at Main Street. Another northbound car rear-ended the squad car, then backed up and headed west on Elm Street, according to sheriff’s Lt. Tony Shaw.
The driver of the other vehicle, identified as Bacilio Domingo Agustin, 21, of Champaign, then lost control of the car and hit a snowbank near Vine and Elm streets, Shaw said.
He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, operating an uninsured vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and was released on bond, Shaw said.
The deputy, whom the sheriff's office didn't identify, suffered minor injuries but didn’t require medical attention and was able to continue working, he said.