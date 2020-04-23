URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly had a loaded gun and drugs on him at a northwest Champaign motel early Thursday was charged with four felony offenses.
Luther Kimes, 21, who listed an address in the 400 block of North James Street, was charged with armed violence, being an armed habitual criminal, unlawful use of weapons by a felon and possession of a controlled substance.
Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar said Champaign police were called to the Microtel Inn, 1615 Rion Drive, by a person saying that a man was trying to get in his room.
Police arrested Kimes on the third floor. His clothing matched a description given to them. He had a loaded Deringer pistol, a white powder believed to be cocaine and cannabis on him. The person whose door Kimes was pounding on said he recognized Kimes from a Monday encounter at Gramercy Park apartments in west Champaign.
With previous adult convictions for aggravated robbery and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, Kimes is not allowed to have a gun. Lozar said Kimes also had a juvenile adjudication for residential burglary.
If convicted of being an armed habitual criminal or armed violence, he faces up to 30 years in prison.
Judge Tom Difanis set his bond at $50,000.