URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly tried to strangle his on-again, off-again girlfriend on Christmas Eve in an attempt to get her to travel to Iowa with him is being held in the county jail in lieu of $100,000 bond.
Antwan C. Brown, 34, who listed an address in the 1300 block of Comanche Drive, was charged Thursday with aggravated domestic battery, unlawful restraint, obstructing justice and forgery in connection with a series of acts that happened Tuesday.
Assistant State’s Attorney Peter Su said Brown showed up at the Champaign apartment of a woman he had dated on and off for seven years and demanded that she go to Iowa with him.
When she declined, he began to hit her and choke her, as she screamed for help. At some point, she was able to get away from Brown and call police.
He was in the passenger’s seat of a when Champaign officers arrived and was seen eating what appeared to be prescription medicine.
The driver unlocked the car and police got Brown out. He was spitting out the pills he ate, which he later said was Adderall, a stimulant used in the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
Police found the woman with cuts and bruises on her face. She told police she feared Brown would kill her.
On Brown, police found six fake $100 bills, Su said.
Because of his prior criminal record, which includes a juvenile adjudication for aggravated robbery and adult convictions for burglary, aggravated battery, possession of controlled substance and criminal damage to property, Brown faces sentencing as a Class X felon of between six and 30 years in prison if convicted of trying to strangle the woman.
Judge Adam Dill ordered Brown to have no contact with the woman or her address and to be back in court Feb. 11.