URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly shot himself early Friday in his home was arrested on weapons charges.
Marcus D. Craig, 32, who listed an address in the 2000 block of Moreland Boulevard, is expected to be formally charged Monday with armed violence and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon on parole in connection with the incident.
A Champaign police report said officers responded to a 911 call at an apartment where a person told police that Craig had shot himself. Police were allowed in about 3:40 a.m. and found a spent 9 mm casing but no shooting victim.
About that time, they were told that Craig showed up in a private vehicle at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.
He declined to fully cooperate with police but was overheard by an officer telling his wife that he had shot himself, the report said.
Police obtained a search warrant for the vehicle that Craig and his wife used to get to the hospital. In it, they found a loaded 9 mm magazine and items that linked the vehicle to Craig.
A search warrant was also obtained for his apartment, where police found a 9 mm handgun, a loaded magazine for a different kind of handgun, and suspected Xanax.
As a convicted felon, Craig is not allowed to possess a gun or ammunition.
He admitted to police the items were his.
He was treated and released for his wound then taken to the county jail about 8 a.m. Friday.
Court records indicate Craig is currently on parole for a 2016 escape conviction and has other convictions for unlawful use of weapons, criminal trespass to state-supported land, driving under the influence, theft, resisting arrest and escape dating to 2008.
Craig is being held in the jail on a parole revocation based on his arrest.