URBANA — A Champaign man has a filed a federal lawsuit against the city and county alleging that law-enforcement officers allowed a canine officer to bite him, leading to scars, after he fled from a traffic stop in June.
Chicago attorney Shawn Barnett filed the suit Wednesday in federal court in Urbana on behalf of Matthew Hall, 28.
The suit says on June 12, Hall fled from a traffic stop in the area of Prospect Avenue and Bloomington Road in Champaign, eventually lying face down on the ground and putting his hands up. The suit says police sent their canine officer after him, and the dog bit him six times.
The complaint has unnamed Champaign police officers and Champaign County sheriff’s deputies as defendants. Champaign Assistant City Attorney Jennifer Bannon said as of Wednesday morning, the city had not been served with the suit. So she had no immediate comment. A lawyer for the county could not be reached for comment.
The lawsuit asks for a jury trial and an unspecified amount of damages.
Court records show Hall has a pending case stemming from the June incident. He faces eight counts, including six that allege he was a felon in possession of a gun.