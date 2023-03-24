URBANA — A Champaign man found passed out behind the wheel of his car early Friday is in the county jail after suspected crack cocaine was found in the vehicle.
Ryan Brucker, 31, of the 800 block of West Vine Street, was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Judge Bretty Olmstead set his bond at $250,000 after being reminded that Brucker was out on bond in four pending drug cases and one driving under the influence case.
A Champaign police report said an officer saw a running car stopped in the road on Washington Street about 2:15 a.m. and found the driver slumped over the steering wheel.
The officer woke the man, identified as Brucker, and saw that he was confused. He also learned that Brucker’s license is suspended.
A search of Brucker's car turned up just under 10 grams of suspected crack cocaine in the pocket of the driver’s door and a pill bottle with another person's name on it that contained prescription medication in the console.
Court records show that Brucker has previous convictions for theft, domestic battery and driving under suspension, as well as seven unresolved traffic matters, four pending drug cases, one pending DUI and a petition to revoke his probation for domestic battery. He was arrested in all those cases in 2022 and is due back in court March 28.
Should he be convicted of having the crack for sale, he would have to serve that sentence after whatever he might get if convicted in any of his pending drug cases.