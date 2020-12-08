URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly possessed a loaded gun Friday in Urbana has been charged with bing an armed habitual criminal.
Because of prior felony convictions, Michael Mitchell, 29, who listed an address in the 2200 block of Gale Drive, is not allowed to possess a weapon.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher said Urbana police stopped Mitchell in a car as he was leaving a domestic dispute on Vawter Street about 4:15 p.m. Friday.
In the car, they found a loaded 9 mm handgun and a ballistics vest.
He was also charged Monday with a second count of unlawful use of weapons by a felon.
Fletcher said Mitchell initially gave police a false name.
When officers got his correct name, they found he had five outstanding arrest warrants — two for driving under suspension, two for obstructing justice and a fifth for a traffic offense.
Fletcher said Mitchell had prior convictions for delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, theft, battery and resisting arrest.
If convicted of being an armed habitual criminal, Mitchell faces between six and 30 years in prison.
He’s due back in court Dec. 30 for a probable- cause hearing.