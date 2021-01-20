URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted having a gun he is not allowed to have has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Judge Roger Webber said Wednesday he struggled to reconcile the Christopher Ash who supporters said was a good father and a hard-working, intelligent person with the man who had a gun and stalked his now ex-wife for months out of jealousy.
Ash, 38, pleaded guilty in mid-December to unlawful use of weapon by a felon, admitting that on Dec. 24, 2019, he had a gun in a car that police learned had sped out of the Sangamon Drive neighborhood where his wife and her mother reported hearing shots fired near the home.
Police found that car on Lockraven Road and when they went to stop it, Ash got out and ran, tossing a loaded 9 mm handgun and magazine in a yard.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson said DNA on the gun matched Ash’s.
When Ash pleaded guilty, Larson dismissed more serious charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.
But Larson presented testimony from Ash’s ex-wife about the shots fired outside her home and his harassment of her to aggravate Ash’s sentence.
The ex-wife testified that in the months leading up to the shots-fired call, Ash took video of her with another man through her bedroom window, approached her as she sat in a car at her job and took video, and once confronted her while she was in a store, calling her names.
The ex-wife testified that the two of them argued frequently in front of their four children; she alleged he struck her on occasion and she admitted hitting him back.
The woman said several guests and her children were at her home on Christmas Eve when they heard the shots, which were spread out, one at a time over more than an hour.
Police were across the street responding to an unrelated call when they also heard a shot and learned from the ex-wife that there had been other shots prior to the car speeding out of the neighborhood. That’s when police went to the Lockraven address looking for Ash.
She said the shooting left her filled with anger toward Ash and that their children no longer trust him.
On cross-examination by defense attorney Jamie Propps, the ex-wife and her mother both admitted they had not seen Ash fire any shots that night but both said they recognized his car. The ex-wife also said there was no damage to her home.
To lessen his sentence, Propps presented the judge with letters from 23 supporters of Ash.
His mother also testified that she encouraged her son to try to save his marriage and that he is a good father to all seven of his children, even though he has little to no contact with two of them.
Ash’s mother also testified she did not believe he would ever fire a gun toward a home in which his ex-wife or children were present.
Larson argued for the maximum 10-year sentence, saying that Ash was using the gun to “scare and intimidate” his estranged wife.
“This is not a picture of a caring husband who just wants to get back together and resolve issues,” Larson said, urging the judge to keep Ash’s ex-wife and children safe as long as possible.
Propps asked for a sentence closer to the two-year minimum, noting that Ash’s last felony conviction was in 2006 for obstructing justice and that he’s already been in jail 393 days. That’s longer than what he served for the obstructing justice or an earlier aggravated robbery conviction, she said.
She reminded the judge that Ash had been gainfully employed for a decade.
Ash told the judge he was not a perfect man and admitted he made a mistake by having the gun but denied firing it that night.
“Please give me a chance to be with my children,” Ash asked.
Webber said the couple’s stormy relationship did not justify Ash stalking his wife and said it flew in the face of descriptions of him as a family man. The judge said he also believed that Ash fired the gun but perhaps did so into the air.
Webber agreed to recommend Ash for drug treatment while he’s in prison. He’s eligible for day-for-day good time.