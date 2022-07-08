URBANA — A Champaign man with a lengthy criminal history intertwined with drug and alcohol abuse has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in two separate cases.
Toimail Walton, 45, told Judge Roger Webber on Friday that he was sorry for all that he had done and that he never intended to harm his own family when he threatened two of them with a gun more than a year ago.
Walton was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash in April 2021 on Mattis Avenue in Champaign that killed Cong Nguyen, 47, of Champaign. He was a passenger in the sport utility vehicle at fault and said he felt that nearly losing his life was enough punishment for his life choices.
“I was injured by a friend driving drunk who cost another woman her life,” said Walton, referring to Kendall Jones.
Mr. Jones, 33, of Urbana, was fatally shot in September in Urbana. Two men are awaiting trial on murder charges in Mr. Jones' death.
Walton was charged with possession of a weapon by a felon for allegedly having a gun in the SUV involved in that crash, but that charge was dismissed when he pleaded guilty in the two earlier cases for which he was sentenced Friday.
Because of his previous record, which included several convictions for drug offenses and driving under the influence, he had to be sentenced to prison.
Webber sentenced him to four years for aggravated driving under the influence for an Oct. 25, 2019, incident in which he was found sleeping in a SUV on Lake Street in Urbana. A breath-alcohol test revealed his alcohol content was more than 0.11, over the 0.08 limit at which an Illinois motorist is presumed intoxicated.
The judge also sentenced him to six years in prison for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon for having a gun on Dec. 25, 2020, at the home of the mother of some of his children, and six months in jail for aggravated assault for threatening that woman, whose daughter was present when it happened.
The prison sentences have to be served one after the other because Walton was out on bond for the DUI when the assault and gun possession occurred.
To aggravate Walton’s sentence, Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher had former Champaign police Officer Dixie Brazelton testify about a May 3, 2020, domestic dispute in which Walton allegedly struck the mother of his children in her face, leaving her bruised, at a time when the children were in the home.
Champaign police officer Devon Watkins also testified about the Dec. 25, 2020, call, saying the victim had invited Walton to see their children on Christmas.
Instead, an intoxicated Walton got into an argument with the woman and one of the children, waved a gun at them and said they “deserve death,” Watkins testified.
He left the home but was later located and arrested.
One of Walton’s attorneys, Baku Patel, presented 11 letters of support for Walton.
The victim of the aggravated assault read the judge a letter saying that Walton is a completely different person when he is sober. She said he experienced a lot of trauma early in his life that caused him to self-medicate with drugs and alcohol.
She urged the judge to give Walton a minimal sentence so that he can receive treatment for his substance abuse and not be separated from his children for a prolonged period.
Fletcher was not as forgiving in his sentencing recommendation of 20 years behind bars.
“He has chosen over 24 years to be the drunk Mr. Walton. He has demonstrated he’s not interested in taking steps" to get help, Fletcher said.
Fletcher said the public needed to be protected from him, and the Christmas incident at the home of the mother of his children was “consistent with a pattern of violence.”
Fletcher recommended six years in prison for the DUI and 14 for the unlawful possession of a weapon.
Patel argued for a minimal sentence of three years on each crime and drug treatment for Walton in prison. He noted that Walton had pleaded guilty and that much of his criminal activity stemmed from substance abuse.
Urbana attorney Tom Bruno, who represented Walton in the DUI case, agreed that even a minimal six-year sentence, which would amount to three years with time for good behavior, was plenty to punish him and a long time to be separated from his family.
Webber called drug and alcohol addiction a “double-edged sword” when it comes to sentencing. He noted that Walton successfully completed a treatment program in March 2019, yet was arrested on DUI charges again only seven months later. The judge commended Walton for getting his high school diploma and earning college credits while in prison.
Webber agreed with Fletcher that the public needed protection from Walton and imposed the total of 10 years.