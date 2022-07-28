URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he robbed a saleswoman of cellphones more than two years ago has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Antonio West, 30, whose last known address was in the 1200 block of West Kirby Avenue, pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Roger Webber to aggravated robbery.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher said that on Feb. 13, 2020, an AT&T sales representative got a call from a person who asked if she could come meet him with a new iPhone that he was interested in buying. Thinking he had been referred by another client, the woman went to the apartment complex in the 1500 block of Lincolnshire Drive, Champaign.
Fletcher said there were two men present and that West produced a gun and ordered the woman back in her car. West held a gun on the woman while the other man opened the trunk.
West then took multiple phones and a backpack from the trunk, while the second man demanded the key for a safe in the trunk that contained more phones.
In all, police determined that the woman was robbed of 19 cellphones, an iPad and a backpack that was a combination of property belonging to AT&T and her.
Police investigation revealed that the phone number used to set up the meeting-turned-holdup was linked to a phone belonging to West. The victim was also able to identify him from photos on social media.
A warrant had been issued for West’s arrest in December 2020, but he was not arrested until September of last year.
In exchange for West’s plea to aggravated robbery, a more serious charge of armed robbery was dismissed. Fletcher said police never recovered a weapon to be able to prove that the holdup happened with a real gun.
The prosecutor said West had previous convictions for aggravated battery and obstructing justice as an adult and a juvenile adjudication for resisting arrest.
He was given credit on his sentence for 334 days already served. He is eligible for day-for-day good time.