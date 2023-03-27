DANVILLE — A Champaign man who admitted running a methamphetamine lab just outside the Danville city limits a year ago has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Jordan Gherna, 29, who last lived in the 100 block of Charles Street, pleaded guilty before Judge Charles Hall in February to participation in methamphetamine manufacturing.
State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said Gherna admitted that on Jan. 14, 2022, Gherna was making methamphetamine in a garage on Kemper Street.
Vermilion County sheriff’s deputies went to that address to check out a “suspicious activity” complaint and found Gherna running from the garage and into nearby woods.
The homeowner gave deputies permission to enter the closed garage, where they found what Lacy described as an “active methamphetamine lab.”
Members of the Vermilion County Metropolitan Enforcement Group who specialize in drug investigations found several materials used in the production of the drug as well as about 237 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine.
Hall imposed the sentence. Gherna could have received as much as 15 years for the Class 1 felony.
In exchange for Gherna’s plea to participation in methamphetamine manufacturing, two more serious Class X felony counts were dismissed.