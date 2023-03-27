URBANA — A Champaign man who pleaded guilty in two separate crimes Monday is headed to prison for 11 years.
Dytrell Thomas, 35, whose last known address was in the 0-100 block of East Washington Street, pleaded guilty before Judge Roger Webber to robbery for an attack on a man in Scott Park last summer and residential burglary for breaking into a campus area apartment in the fall.
In the robbery case, Thomas admitted that he took part in mugging a man in Scott Park on Springfield Avenue about 1 a.m. Aug. 30.
The man was eating when he was approached by two men and two women. When he declined the request of one of the women to use his phone, all four began hitting the 41-year-old man, then eventually took his wallet and cellphone and ran off.
In the other case, Thomas admitted that on Nov. 21, 2022, he entered an apartment in the 500 block of South Locust Street intending to steal.
A University of Illinois police report said the property manager noticed damage to an outside glass door. Thomas was identified as the alleged intruder from building security video, which police said showed him wearing a “security” jacket with a badge. He allegedly threw a brick at the window, left, then did the same thing again, then gained access on his third approach.
Thomas was sentenced to seven years for the robbery and four years for the residential burglary, to be served one after the other. In return for his pleas in those cases, two other cases in which he had been charged with burglary were dismissed.
Court records show Thomas had previous convictions for aggravated battery of a government official, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, residential burglary and theft.