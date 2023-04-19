URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he shot his own roommate has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.
David Herrera-Juarez, 36, who last lived in the 500 block of South Elm Street, will have to serve at least 10 years of that sentence.
He pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to aggravated battery with a firearm, admitting that on Sept. 15, he shot his 43-year-old roommate during an argument over unpaid bills.
Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reynolds said during the argument, Herrera-Juarez pulled a handgun and fired, hitting his friend in the right knee and left arm. Assistant Public Defender Janie Miller-Jones clarified for the judge that her client fired only once, causing both wounds.
Reynolds said police found Herrera-Juarez not far from the apartment and arrested him, with a loaded .380-caliber pistol in his pocket.
He admitted shooting the man, saying he “felt disrespected” but that he only intended to shoot him in the foot.
Reynolds said Herrera-Juarez had no known prior convictions. He was given credit on his sentence for 216 days already served in the county jail.
The gun he had will be forfeited to Champaign police.