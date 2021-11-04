URBANA — A Champaign man who victimized his own mentor earlier this year has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for his first adult felony conviction.
Tyaceon Beasley, 22, whose last known address was in the 600 block of Crescent Drive, pleaded guilty Thursday to residential burglary, admitting he and another man entered the home of a man Beasley knew in the 2000 block of Moreland Boulevard in Champaign on Jan. 15, intending to steal.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink agreed to dismiss a more serious charge of armed robbery alleging Beasley was responsible for the conduct of co-defendant Noah Tipsord, 23, of Urbana, who allegedly pointed a gun at the victim’s head, made him lie on the floor then joined Beasley in ransacking the man’s home.
Tipsord remains in jail awaiting the resolution of his case.
Alferink told Judge Randy Rosenbaum that Beasley had called his 39-year-old friend to give him a ride and asked if his cousin could come along.
The man gave the pair a ride then agreed to their request that they hang out at his place for a while.
When the resident came out of his bathroom, Tipsord allegedly put a gun to his forehead then set about looking for a gun.
The victim did not have one, but the pair took his PlayStation, wallet and vehicle keys then stole his vehicle, which contained his cellphone.
The vehicle was later recovered, but the other items were not, Alferink said.
Police arrested both men about two weeks after the crime.
In addition to dismissing the armed robbery charge, Alferink also dismissed an unrelated misdemeanor criminal damage to property case against Beasley.
As part of his sentence, Beasley was ordered to pay $3,465 in restitution to the victim for the items taken from his home.
Should he be convicted, Tipsord will have to pay half.
Alferink said Beasley had no previous criminal convictions. His attorney, Assistant Public Defender Andrea Bergstrom, asked the judge to recommend Beasley for drug treatment while he’s in prison. Rosenbaum agreed to do that.