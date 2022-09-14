URBANA — A man who admitted setting fire to his ex-girlfriend’s home because he was upset with her has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
In exchange for Martell D. Jones’ guilty plea to residential arson, other charges of aggravated arson and aggravated cruelty to animals were dismissed.
Jones, 39, who last lived in the 0-100 block of East Washington Street, Champaign, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to the arson charge.
He admitted that about 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 18, he set fire to a pile of clothing in a third-floor bedroom of an apartment building in the 900 block of South Mattis Avenue. The Champaign police report said the resident told them that only Jones and her landlord had keys.
Three dogs died as a result of smoke inhalation. Jones had admitted to police that the dogs were in the kitchen when he left the apartment late that day.
He told police he was upset with the woman for breaking up with him.
At the time of the fire, Jones was serving a sentence of probation for failure to register as a sex offender and was wearing an ankle monitor that confirmed he was in the apartment around the time the fire was started.
Jones had other convictions for aggravated criminal sexual abuse, aggravated battery and aggravated driving under the influence.
He was given credit for 214 days already served in the county jail. He is eligible for day-for-day good time on his sentence.