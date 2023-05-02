CHAMPAIGN — A 50-year-old Champaign man will serve 180 days in the Champaign County Jail for possession of child pornography.
Bryan A. Clark entered a guilty plea and was sentenced by Champaign County Judge Roger Webber on Tuesday.
In addition to his jail time, Clark has been prohibited from having contact with children under age 18, and will be on sex-offender probation for four years. He will have to register for life as a sex offender, according to Attorney General Kwame Raoul, whose office prosecuted the case.
Clark was arrested and charged in January 2022 after Raoul’s investigators and Champaign police found evidence of child pornography in a search of a home in the 1600 block of West Bradley Avenue, Champaign.