URBANA -- A Champaign man with a 40-year history of criminal activity and drug abuse has been sentenced to prison for aggravated driving under the influence.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum called the criminal history of Gerard Becnel “quite impressive.”
“And I don’t mean that in a good way,” the judge said Tuesday before sentencing the 65-year-old to 2.5 years behind bars.
Becnel, who listed an address in the 1000 block of North Fifth Street, pleaded guilty in March to aggravated DUI, admitting that about 3:30 p.m. March 5, 2021, he hit a car head-on on Perkins Road in Urbana.
Blood tests showed he had hydrocodone and cocaine metabolites in his system. He also admitted he had drunk a beer but told the judge he had no memory of what happened.
Assistant State’s Attorney En-Chi Lin, arguing for a prison sentence of 10 years, reminded the judge that the then-23-year-old victim suffered multiple broken bones and internal injuries, was hospitalized for a week and is still in rehabilitation.
Lin said Becnel had been out of prison for a burglary conviction -- one of 15 felony convictions and multiple misdemeanors he racked up since 1983 -- for about a year when the crash happened.
Besides his almost 40-year criminal history, Lin said equally aggravating was Becnel’s lack of addressing his drug addiction, which appeared to be at the root of his criminality.
Assistant Public Defender Alia Horwick asked the judge to consider drug court for Becnel, who was also injured in the crash and required a hip replacement. She said he had recently begun a treatment program and drug court would give him the chance to continue that.
Becnel apologized for “that accident” and asked the judge to allow him in drug court, saying it had never been offered to him before.
Rosenbaum noted that Becnel had been “doing life on the installment plan” a few years at a time in prison for such crimes as robbery, burglary, theft and drug possession.
“The number-one reason to get in (drug court) is because they want to help themselves, they are motivated," Rosenbaum said. "It doesn’t seem to this court he really has the commitment, the desire to get clean and sober."
Over Lin’s objection, Rosenbaum allowed Becnel to turn himself in for his prison sentence on June 13 so he can make arrangements for someone to help his wife, who has medical issues.