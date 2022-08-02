URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted having a loaded gun and no firearm owner’s identification card for it has been sentenced to two years in prison.
Damarcus Miller, 24, whose last known address was in the 2400 block of North Neil Street, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Roger Webber to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
He admitted that on Feb. 27, he had a loaded gun in a car and no FOID card.
Champaign police stopped the car he was in about 2:30 a.m. that Sunday for alleged traffic violations on Alberta Parkway and found Miller and another man, each with loaded guns, and a small amount of cannabis in the car.
The other man pleaded guilty in March to also having a loaded gun and was sentenced to six years in prison. He had prior convictions. Miller had none.
Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah dismissed more serious charges of armed violence against both men when they pleaded guilty.