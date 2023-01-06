URBANA — A man who admitted punching a teen-aged Walmart employee in the mouth last year has been sentenced to two years in prison.
George Martin, 49, who listed an address in the 1000 block of Crescent Drive, Champaign, had been paroled nine months after 26 years in prison for a 1994 murder when he committed the aggravated battery.
He pleaded guilty to the offense in November.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson said Martin was in the self-checkout lane of Walmart at 2610 N. Prospect Ave., C, on April 1 and asked a question of a 17-year-old male employee.
Apparently not liking what he heard, Martin slugged the young man in the mouth and left. Video surveillance captured him leaving the store and the parking lot in a vehicle.
He was found about six days later and denied being in Walmart but was wearing the same clothes on April 7 that he had been wearing on April 1.
Larson sought a prison sentence for Martin, who had other violent convictions in his past, including attempted murder, home invasion, robbery and aggravated battery.
Judge Roger Webber agreed that the public needed to be protected from Martin.