URBANA — A Champaign man was sentenced to two years in federal prison for participating in a counterfeit-check scheme that resulted in losses of more than $100,000.
Chief U.S. District Judge Sara Darrow imposed the sentence Monday on Tommie Slayton, 36, of the 2400 block of Clayton Boulevard after he pleaded guilty to bank fraud and conspiracy.
He was taken into custody right away.
In October, U.S. District Judge James E. Shadid sentenced Slayton’s co-defendant, Stephanie Lemons, 43, of the 1200 block of South Vine Street, Urbana, to 18 months in prison for her part in the counterfeit-check scheme.
She also pleaded guilty to conspiracy and bank fraud back in February 2020 and is supposed to report to prison March 2.
A release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said the two conspired together and with others to pass more than 120 counterfeit checks from July through December 2018 that were presented at Walmart stores in Champaign and Bloomington and at Heartland Bank in Champaign.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly Peirson prosecuted the pair.
The counterfeit-check cases were investigated by the FDIC Office of Inspector General, Champaign and Urbana police, and the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office.