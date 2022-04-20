Urbana — A Champaign man arrested more than two years ago after an incident in which shots were fired out of a speeding car that was being pursued by two Champaign County sheriff’s deputies has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Judge Roger Webber imposed the sentence Wednesday on Lawrence Lewis III, 29, who listed an address in the 1600 block of Sheffield Road.
The courtroom was packed with law-enforcement officers who came to see Lewis sentenced.
The sentence was the maximum agreed to in a plea agreement in which Lewis agreed to plead guilty to one count of being an armed habitual criminal. In exchange, four other counts — two of attempted murder, one of aggravated discharge of a firearm and another of being an armed habitual criminal — were dismissed.
The charges stemmed from an incident that began around midnight Dec. 4, 2020, on U.S. 45 near Thomasboro, when Champaign County sheriff's Deputy Chelsey Keyes and former Deputy Taylor Doege were running radar checks and Doege said he clocked a southbound vehicle going 79 miles per hour in a 55-mph zone.
He and Keyes, who was his field-training officer at the time, began pursuing the vehicle, and as they got closer, he saw someone lean out of the driver’s side, then saw flashes and heard gunshots.
“I immediately hit my brakes around the third shot,” he recalled.
He checked himself and Keyes to see if either had been hit, and the two called for assistance and continued following the vehicle.
The chase continued south on U.S. 45, then west on Interstate 74, north on Prospect Avenue and west on Olympian Drive and ended when the driver lost control and crashed at Olympian and Boardwalk drives in Champaign. Lewis ran away but was caught and arrested.
Recovered from the car were an AR-15 assault weapon, a handgun and a drum magazine that significantly increases bullet capacity, according to the sheriff’s office.
Keyes recalled feeling some fear when the shots were fired but said she was largely concerned with telling Doege what to do and deciding what they should do next.
“I was obviously worried about our safety,” she said.
And, Keyes said, she had a fleeting thought at the time about a Christmas present she had gotten for her husband and recalled hoping she would get to give it to him.
Keyes read a statement during her testimony in which she urged Webber to sentence Lewis to the maximum.
“Your honor, many police officers risked their safety to bring Mr. Lewis before you today," she said. "I ask that you make our sacrifices and our families’ sacrifices worthwhile and sentence Mr. Lewis to the maximum 20 years."
In all, Assistant State’s Attorney Lindsey Clark-Rivest called seven witnesses, all of them law-enforcement officers, some of whom testified to Lewis’ prior encounters with police.
Clark-Rivest also showed four videos from Lewis’ phone in which he was holding up firearms and large amounts of cash.
She also urged Webber to impose the maximum sentence, saying gun violence has reached into all parts of the local community during all hours.
"Our community is living in fear," she said.
Webber said he didn’t find the testimony of Jawon Brown, who was identified as the driver of the vehicle, credible, partly because Brown acknowledged having lied several times to police.
Brown, who is serving a seven-year sentence in connection with the incident, claimed to have fired the gun out of the speeding car while driving and said Lewis was asleep in the backseat.