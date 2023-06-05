CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign man injured in a fatal shootout at a 2021 funeral lunch held for a murdered man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for having a gun.
Christopher Hugger, 32, pleaded guilty in March to being an armed habitual criminal. Judge Randy Rosenbaum imposed the sentence Monday.
In his plea, Hugger admitted to possessing a handgun on July 2, 2021, but denied shooting it in the parking lot of American Legion Post 559, 704 N. Hickory St., C, where about 100 mourners had gathered after the funeral for David Dalton Jr., who had been fatally shot two weeks earlier.
Because he has two previous drug convictions, Hugger was prohibited from having a gun.
Champaign police Detective Corey Phenicie testified Monday that there were adults and children present at the gathering and that 100 bullet casings were found and eight different firearms used in the shootout.
One of the mourners, Kieshaun Thatch, 17, of Champaign, was fatally shot in the melee. The man accused of murder in that death, Davucci Craig, 21, of Champaign, is tentatively set to go on trial June 26. At least three other people were hit by gunfire in the incident.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink asked that Hugger, whose last known address was in the 2400 block of West Springfield Avenue, be sentenced to 25 years in prison.
“This defendant is dangerous,” she said.
Hugger's attorney, Fallon Conner, asked for a sentence of eight years, saying her client has relationships with his children, admitted to having a gun and has been a victim of gun violence himself.
Rosenbaum said he found several factors in both mitigation and aggravation.
On the mitigation side, the judge said, Hugger has six children and has relationships with those children, and Hugger also appears to suffer from depression and/or anxiety and may be suffering from post traumatic stress disorder in connection with previous shootings.
On the aggregation side, however, one of the factors Rosenbaum mentioned was that Hugger denied being in a gang, yet whether he is an actual gang member or not, “these are the people he hangs out with.”
Rosenbaum also said Hugger wasn’t cooperative with police and is living a life that involves shooting and being shot.
“It’s a very serious and volatile situation. He has put himself in this situation,” the judge said.
Hugger will have to serve 85 percent of his 20-year sentence.
Alferink dismissed another case from 2022 in which Hugger had also been charged with being an armed habitual criminal.