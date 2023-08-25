Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.