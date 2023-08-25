URBANA — An argument between two men that turned deadly in 2019 has resulted in a Champaign man being sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Isaiah Cain, 32, who last lived on Welland Place, pleaded guilty Friday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to second-degree murder in the May 5, 2019, shooting death of Scott Roth.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said the 21-year-old Champaign man was shot about 1:50 a.m. that Sunday in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 400 block of Edgebrook Drive in Champaign.
Champaign police who were already in that area on an unrelated call heard the shots and found the mortally wounded Mr. Roth. Witnesses identified Cain by name and appearance, and later in photo lineups, as the person who shot him.
Not long after the shooting, police stopped a vehicle with Cain’s father and brother inside. Cain was not in the vehicle, in which officers found a gun that was later determined by the state crime lab to be the one used to kill Mr. Roth.
DNA consistent with Cain's was found on the gun, Alferink said.
Although no motive was ever made public, police said there had been an argument between opposing groups of people.
Alferink said if Cain had gone to trial, he would have presented evidence that he shot Mr. Roth because he feared for his life. A jury, she said, would likely have found Cain’s belief that he was justified to be unreasonable. She said Mr. Roth was not armed.
Cain was represented by Chicago attorney Hallie Bezner.
Court records show Cain had previous felony convictions for burglary, mob action and domestic battery with a prior domestic battery and misdemeanor convictions for theft, assault and violation of an order of protection.
In exchange for Cain’s guilty plea, Alferink agreed to dismiss charges of first-degree murder, which could have exposed him to at least 45 years in prison if convicted. He turned himself in to police about five days after a warrant for his arrest had been issued in May 2019.
Cain’s was the oldest of about 40 murder cases that are in the pipeline waiting to be tried.
He was given credit on his sentence for 1,564 days already served, or just over four years. He is eligible for day-for-day good time, meaning he will have to serve about six more years, followed by a year of parole.