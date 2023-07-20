URBANA — A Champaign man convicted of having a gun and two kinds of drugs he intended to sell a year ago has been sentenced to 21 years in prison.
Judge Ben Dyer on Thursday handed the minimum sentence to Joe Spearman, 33, who last lived in the the 100 block of North First Street. A jury convicted Spearman in May of armed violence, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and delivery of methamphetamine.
All the convictions stemmed from a single course of conduct on April 26, 2022, when Spearman caught the eye of a police officer because he was speeding in a school zone.
Testimony at trial was that Spearman was driving 50 mph in a school zone on University Avenue near Dr. Howard Elementary School in west Champaign when Secretary of State police investigator Tim Frye recorded that number on radar.
Frye then stopped Spearman a few blocks away. After Spearman said there was cannabis in the car, and learning that he was wanted for failing to appear in court for a driving offense, had open tequila in the car and could see a woman clutching a designer handbag, Frye searched the car.
In the bag the female passenger had been holding, he found a semiautomatic handgun and separate bags of drugs that contained methamphetamine and powder and crack cocaine.
Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Reynolds sought a sentence of 40 years for Spearman while his attorney, Fallon Conner of Decatur, argued for the minimum 21 years.
Reynolds noted that Spearman had previous convictions for forgery, criminal trespass to residence and theft starting in 2016, demonstrating a pattern of reoffending. He urged the judge to fashion a sentence that sends a message of deterrence about the presence of guns and drugs to others in the same business.
“He has chosen to be a part of the problem,” Reynolds said.
But Conner argued that Spearman had endured a life of hardships, being raised in foster care due to an abusive father, and being mostly homeless for much of his adult life.
“The majority of his (criminal history) is financial. He was out on his own and trying to figure things out,” she argued.
Conner noted that Spearman has never been to prison, is a devoted father to two children and has had gainful employment in the past.
Calling himself a “work in progress,” Spearman wept as he apologized to the judge for his bad decisions. He also apologized to the mother of his children for leaving her with the burden of raising them without his help.
Dyer said he was moved by Spearman’s right of allocution and said while his crimes were serious, they did not involve violence. He also said describing Spearman’s upbringing as “hard” was an understatement.
Dyer reminded Spearman that the sentence would be served at 50 percent time, and with credit for 451 days served, observed that he’ll be out in about 10 years.
“I’ll be rooting for you, but you’re running out of chances,” the judge said.