URBANA — A Champaign man with a history of violence and criminal convictions has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for having a gun and choking the mother of his child.
“It almost appears as if he’s doing life on the installment plan,” Judge Randy Rosenbaum said of Steve A. Jackson, 31, whose last known address was in the 3200 block of Kimberly Drive.
Although he was sentenced for just two counts in two separate cases, Jackson’s guilty pleas in February to armed violence and aggravated domestic battery and his sentencing Wednesday closed the files in four criminal cases related to a stolen weapon, a stolen car and shootings in Champaign.
He will have to serve about 13 years given credit for time he’s already spent in the county jail and good-behavior time he may earn in prison.
At the urging of Jackson’s attorney, Ed Piraino of Champaign, Rosenbaum agreed to recommend the father of three for drug treatment while in prison.
Jackson pleaded guilty to armed violence in connection with his arrest on Feb. 15, 2019, at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of Kiler Drive in Champaign.
Police approached to talk to him about a possible domestic dispute in that building and asked for identification.
Jackson put his hand in a jacket pocket in a way that made the veteran officer believe he might have a gun. Police did find a loaded .45-caliber handgun in his coat pocket and a rock of cocaine in a back pocket.
In return for his plea to armed violence, other charges in that case of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a controlled substance were dismissed.
At the time of his arrest in that case, Jackson was on probation for a 2018 conviction for conversion of a motor vehicle.
He also pleaded guilty to aggravated domestic battery for an April 11, 2021, attack on the mother of his child in her home on North Willis Avenue in Champaign. He admitted he tried to strangle the woman and in return, charges alleging that he stole her gun were dismissed.
Also dismissed was another felony case in which he was charged with shooting inside her Willis Avenue home the next day while she and four children were inside, including Jackson’s infant son.
No one was injured and the woman, who asked police for help in both those instances, has since reconciled with Jackson and told the judge in a letter that she supports him. She was present in court but told Piraino she didn’t feel well and did not want to testify for him.
To aggravate Jackson’s sentence, Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink had Champaign police Detective James Hobson testify about the back-to-back April incidents.
He said police recovered the woman’s stolen gun and found that a bullet casing inside the car that Jackson was stopped in not long after shooting into her house came from that gun. Police found the loaded gun in the path of flight of the vehicle he was in.
Hobson said police also learned that the stolen gun Jackson had matched casings from a December 2020 shooting on Posey Street in north Champaign. The victims and witnesses in that shooting would not cooperate with police, Hobson said.
Alferink asked Rosenbaum to sentence Jackson to 30 years behind bars, saying that his criminal career began as a juvenile 18 years ago and has continued almost unabated to include convictions for theft, aggravated battery, residential burglary, domestic battery and conversion of a motor vehicle.
She argued that the one-time gang member does not provide for his own children and objected to his request to be released from jail before going to prison so that he could see his gravely ill 2-year-old son.
“What, to shoot up his house again?” Alferink asked incredulously.
Piraino argued that the mother of his child who was the victim of the domestic battery did not want to see Jackson severely punished, claiming that he has “changed drastically” in the last two years.
“He has admitted from Day 1 that he committed these offenses. He needs drug treatment and anger management,” Piraino said. “No one can condone him shooting into a house with a child and her in it, but 30 years is too much.”
Piraino said Jackson getting stabbed “badly” in 2014 “made him very defensive and lash out at people he should not have."
Jackson apologized for his crimes and told the judge he wanted to play a part in raising his three sons.