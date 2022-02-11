URBANA — A Champaign man with a history of beating loved ones has been sentenced to three years in prison for domestic battery.
Andrew V. Moore, 49, who listed his address as a motel on Marketview Drive, pleaded guilty to that offense Friday. He admitted to Judge Roger Webber that on Dec. 28, he beat the 51-year-old woman with whom he was living.
Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman said Moore grabbed the woman by her hair, tossed her around the room and punched her in the face. When the abuse continued the next day, she called the police.
Hinman said Champaign police could see bruising and scratches on her.
Moore had three previous convictions for domestic battery and one each for aggravated assault and aggravated unlawful use of weapons, Hinman said.