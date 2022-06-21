URBANA — A Champaign man with multiple convictions who admitted having a gun he was not allowed to have has been sentenced to three years in prison.
Cassarious Meeks, 38, who last lived in the 800 block of Centennial Drive, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
Illinois State Police found a loaded 9 mm Luger in his car in a Jan. 18 traffic stop on Interstate 74 near Prospect Avenue.
In return for his plea to that charge, other charges of armed violence, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and obstructing justice were dismissed.
Meeks, who has previous convictions for battery, theft, criminal damage, criminal trespass, burglary and possession of controlled substance, was given credit on his sentence for 154 days served.
He was on parole for domestic battery at the time of his arrest, court records show.