URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he possessed a gun the night his son was shot outside their home has been sentenced to three years in prison.
Demario Christmon, 37, pleaded guilty Tuesday to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon before Judge Randy Rosenbaum.
In exchange, Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah agreed to dismiss more serious charges of being an armed habitual criminal and aggravated discharge of a firearm filed against Christmon in July 2020.
The charges stemmed from an April 16, 2020, shooting outside Christmon’s west Champaign home. Umlah said Christmon’s son, 17, was returning home from work when he was shot in the buttock. The wound left him paralyzed from the waist down, the prosecutor said.
Witnesses told police they heard two sets of gunshots. Two shots came from a silver car, hitting Christmon’s son. Then, after a pause, there were six shots that police believed came from Christmon as he fired at the people in the vehicle who had shot at his son.
The car got away and the shooters of the teen were never located. Christmon gave police a 9 mm Taurus that had six rounds missing from it.
But Umlah said the bullet casings collected from scene were examined at the state crime lab and found not to have come from the gun Christmon turned over to police. That gun belonged to Christmon’s wife, he said.
The gun used to fire at the fleeing car was never located by police, Umlah said.
When Rosenbaum asked Christmon if he had anything to say before being sentenced, Christmon denied firing a gun.
“I was there and went in to check on my 8-year-old and 6-year-old who were crying because their brother had been shot,” Christmon said.
With several prior felony convictions, including burglary, aggravated battery, obstructing justice and drug possession, Christmon is not allowed to possess a gun.
Umlah said despite there being witnesses, no one has identified who shot the teen. Christmon has been out on bond while his case was pending and began his sentence immediately after the guilty plea.