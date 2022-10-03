URBANA — A Champaign man who had a loaded gun in a car earlier this year while on probation has been sentenced to three years in prison.
Despite prosecutor Scott Larson’s suggestion that Jamal Carter needed at least eight years in prison to “fundamentally alter” his thinking, Judge Roger Webber said he believed that the six months in jail Carter has already served may have gotten his attention.
Carter, 25, whose last known address was in the 1500 block of Charles Street, pleaded guilty in late July to unlawful use of weapons by a felon in connection with his April arrest.
On April 18, a probation officer tracked Carter to Rantoul because the battery on his ankle bracelet monitor was low. Carter was wearing it for allegedly violating an order of protection.
When police found him, they found an ammunition magazine in his pants that contained hollow-point bullets and a gun in the back pocket of the driver’s seat.
Larson argued that Carter’s behavior was escalating in seriousness. He had prior convictions for felony trespass to residence and violation of bail bond and domestic battery, both misdemeanors, all from 2020.
“Orders of protection don’t stop him. Bail bonds don’t stop him. Now he’s arming himself,” said Larson, saying that the public needed to be protected from Carter.
But Assistant Public Defender Lindsey Lepp said a minimal two-year prison sentence was enough to punish Carter, who she said had a difficult upbringing and whose convictions were all related to a bad relationship.
Lepp said the six months he’s already served have helped him alter his thinking. She told the judge that Carter has never been to prison before, and his longest stint in jail had been a month.
She also reminded Webber that Carter volunteered the whereabouts of the gun to the police officer when stopped and subsequently pleaded guilty to the crime, which carried a mandatory prison term.
Carter told the judge he just wanted to do his time so he could be free to raise his son.