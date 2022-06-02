URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he escaped from police who were trying to arrest him on charges of domestic battery has been sentenced to three years in prison.
Deresheo Carter, 30, whose last known address was in the 500 block of East Columbia Avenue, pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to battery in one case and escape in a second.
Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah said on Nov. 1, Champaign police were called to the Columbia Avenue home that Carter was sharing with a girlfriend. The woman had called 911 to report that an intoxicated Carter had demanded to see her phone, then took it from her, looked at it and destroyed it.
She said he then took a bat and hit her in the face before fleeing from the house. He was gone by the time police arrived.
About two months later, on Jan. 6, police were called back to the same house for a 911 hangup call. Because of the history of violence, police went there and found Carter driving away.
He stopped for police but refused to cooperate with them. Police struggled to get him in handcuffs and had one wrist cuffed when he got away from them, got back in a car and took off.
The car crashed into another vehicle, Umlah said, and Carter was eventually arrested. A Champaign officer injured his shoulder in the struggle to get him in custody.
Carter pleaded guilty to escape for fleeing from the officers who were trying to arrest him in January in exchange for the three-year prison sentence and to battery for hitting the woman in the face in November. For the latter, he was sentenced to six months of conditional discharge.
Umlah said the woman declined to cooperate with him as he tried to prepare Carter’s case for trial, so other charges of aggravated unlawful restraint and aggravated battery stemming from his Nov. 1 arrest were dismissed.
Carter has a previous conviction for reckless discharge of a firearm stemming from him shooting his then-wife in 2016, seriously injuring her. That woman recanted early statements she made about what happened, later saying Carter accidentally shot her.
In the December 2016 shooting, Carter also fled the their home in a car and crashed into other vehicles. He was sentenced to three years in prison for that.
Umlah said Carter also had a previous conviction for aggravated driving under the influence.
He was given credit on his new sentence for 147 days already served.