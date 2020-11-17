URBANA — A Champaign man who shot his brother’s van in a fit of pique was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison.
Despite testimony from his mother, brother, girlfriend and a family friend about what a good person Jaylen Bryant is, Judge Randy Rosenbaum called the 27-year-old man “a crappy brother.”
A jury convicted Bryant in October of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon in connection with a July 2, 2019, incident in which Bryant shot at his brother’s unoccupied van in a driveway on North Goodwin Avenue in Urbana.
Bryant was reportedly upset with his brother over damage that the brother supposedly did to another vehicle on a different occasion.
To aggravate Bryant’s sentence, Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah presented evidence linking Bryant to a May 31 aggravated battery of another of his brothers.
Champaign County sheriff’s Deputy Rob DeRouchie testified that he was called to Bryant’s home in the 1900 block of Joanne Lane by Bryant’s mother because Bryant had thrown a knife at his brother, cutting the brother’s shin.
Umlah also had two other police officers testify that they arrested Bryant on Nov. 7, 2019, and Oct. 20 for driving under revocation, which was based on a previous driving-under-the-influence conviction.
Secretary of State police Officer Tim Frye testified he tried to stop Bryant in Champaign for a traffic violation last month — just 12 days after his conviction on the weapons charge — but Bryant did not stop for about six blocks even though Frye had lights and sirens on. Frye said Bryant then gave him a false name and when he finally admitted his real identity, Frye learned his license was revoked.
To mitigate Bryant’s sentence, his mother testified that the accidental death of Bryant’s uncle in a different state in 2005, caused by a stray bullet that killed him inside a home, sent her son into a downward spiral that included drug abuse.
More recently, she said her son had to fight to get custody of his young son and just two months ago, became a father again to a daughter.
She said he was the sole supporter of his girlfriend and his two children, along with being physically and financially supportive of his ailing grandmother and an autistic uncle who was injured in a car accident last summer.
Another of Bryant’s brothers who employs him called Bryant a “hard worker” and said his imprisonment would be a hardship on his children and the rest of the family.
Bryant faced a mandatory prison term of between two and 10 years for the conviction. Umlah sought eight years.
“This wasn’t a simple traffic stop with an unloaded gun. This was a loaded gun that he discharged,” Umlah reminded Rosenbaum. “The neighbor who called 911 said a gun was being fired when children were playing outside.”
Of all people, a man whose uncle was killed by a stray bullet should have known the risk he posed to others by firing in a residential neighborhood, Umlah said, calling Bryant “a danger to the community.”
He also said Bryant’s penchant for driving without a license, including just days after his conviction, showed his “utter disregard for the rules of society.”
Bryant’s attorney, Dan Jackson of Champaign, said Bryant had gotten his GED, was taking care of his children and his family, and that a lengthy imprisonment would be a hardship to his family. He noted that besides his DUI and 10 traffic convictions, Bryant had only one misdemeanor battery conviction and was not a violent person.
Bryant, who cried through most of the sentencing hearing and even put his head on the table as he did so, apologized and told the judge he did not want his son to end up like him.
“I just want to be here for my family. I let them down. I let myself down,” Bryant said.
Rosenbaum reminded Bryant he had no other option than prison.
“Possession of a weapon you are not supposed to have is a choice you made,” said Rosenbaum, who said Bryant needed to get his anger, particularly that directed at his brothers, under control.
“Despite whatever differences you have, you have some kind of issue with them. Your brothers have suffered at your hands.”
Bryant was given credit on his sentence for 95 days served.