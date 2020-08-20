URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted attacking a fellow Champaign County Jail inmate has been sentenced to four years in prison.
Judge Tom Difanis had accepted Trevoy Fonville’s guilty plea to aggravated battery in March, but his sentencing hearing was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Assistant State’s Attorney Victoria Dedman agreed not to ask for more than four years in prison for Fonville, 24, who last lived on Hollycrest Drive in Champaign. His attorney, Dan Jackson, asked for probation.
Fonville admitted that he worked with Elijah Duckworth, 25, of Champaign, to attack Herbert Shah on July 2, 2019.
Dedman said Shah had an injury to his foot and was being helped by a jail employee to a different area when the two men rushed him, both making comments that Shah had tried to hurt someone they knew and that they didn’t care if they ended up with more criminal charges.
Duckworth is currently serving a prison sentence for the attack as well as his role in an aggravated robbery that happened in June 2019.
To aggravate Fonville’s sentence, Dedman had Champaign police Detective David Monahan present evidence of other crimes that Fonville had either been charged with or to which he had been loosely linked.
Monahan testified that the victim of a June 2019 armed robbery and aggravated robbery in which Fonville and Duckworth had been charged could not be found for Fonville's trial. The man had told police he was scared for himself and his family if he were to testify against Fonville. Monahan said he was unable to find the victim to serve a subpoena ordering him to court.
Dedman ultimately dismissed those charges against Fonville because of that. Duckworth pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery for a 5 1/2-year prison sentence.
Difanis also heard Monahan testify about two different calls to 911 in the last two months where the caller had alleged that Fonville was armed with a gun and had been in the area where shots had been fired.
Difanis said he was unable to rely on those allegations in imposing sentence but said he did believe that Fonville had been involved in the June 2019 robbery, since police had video that Fonville’s sister had recorded during the incident.
Charges against Dashiona Fonville, 26, of Champaign, in that case remain unresolved.
Trevoy Fonville received credit for 253 days already served. Dedman said he has other convictions for vehicular hijacking and residential burglary as an adult and a juvenile adjudication for aggravated battery.