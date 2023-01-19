URBANA — A man convicted for the fifth time of driving under the influence has been sentenced to four years in prison.
Judge Adam Dill imposed the sentence Thursday on Robeson Graham-Bailey, 39, who listed an address in the 2200 block of O’Donnell Drive, Champaign.
A prison sentence of between four and 15 years was mandated given Graham-Bailey’s record, which included DUI convictions in Georgia and California and two in Champaign County in 2014.
The sentence was four years shy of what Assistant State’s Attorney Regan Radtke had asked for. She agreed to ask for no more than eight years when he pleaded guilty in November.
An Illinois State Police report said that about 2:30 a.m. Nov. 1, 2021, a trooper saw a pickup truck speeding on East University Avenue and noted that it crossed the center line several times.
Stopping the truck, the trooper said the driver smelled of alcohol, had glassy, bloodshot, red eyes and seemed confused as he searched for his proof of insurance and registration.
The report said Graham-Bailey performed poorly on field sobriety tests. Radtke said a blood test revealed his blood-alcohol concentration was 0.238, almost three times the limit at which Illinois motorists are presumed intoxicated.
His attorney, Jim Martinkus of Champaign, argued that Graham-Bailey is in treatment and recovery now.