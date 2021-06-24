URBANA — A Champaign County judge Thursday sentenced a Champaign man to four years in prison for possessing cannabis he intended to sell in 2018.
Broderick White, 29, whose last known address was in the 1400 block of Holly Hill Drive, had pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver cannabis, admitting that on Sept. 27, 2018, he had about 5 ounces of cannabis in four bags in a car in which he was a passenger.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink told Judge Randy Rosenbaum that when police stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation, White gave them a false name. He admitted that the cannabis was his and that he lied to police because he had outstanding warrants for his arrest.
Alferink recommended a five-year prison term for White and to enhance his sentence, had Champaign police Officer David Monahan testify about a Nov. 6, 2018, arrest of White.
On that day, members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force were investigating a shooting the month before that resulted in damage to cars and searched a townhouse in the 2500 block of West Springfield Avenue
Monahan testified that White ran from the home carrying a bag that was later determined to contain about a half-pound of cannabis.
Additionally, Monahan testified that he learned White had been arrested in February 2020 in Chicago with a gun that had been reported stolen from an Urbana resident. Testing of the gun revealed that it had the DNA of three different people on it.
Alferink told Rosenbaum that White had been given probation for three previous convictions for aggravated battery and robbery and failed at each of those sentences.
White’s attorney, Baku Patel of Urbana, asked for more probation and said that Cook County should deal with the gun charge and that it shouldn’t be used to enhance White's sentence for having cannabis for sale.
White asked the judge for another chance, saying he wanted to get his high school diploma.
“Given a second chance to make things right, I’ll be able to pull myself together,” said White, adding he would welcome any resources that probation could offer.
Rosenbaum said it’s clear that White is not only a heavy user of cannabis but also a seller, and that the public needed to be protected from him and others similarly situated had to be deterred from selling drugs.
Rosenbaum agreed to recommend White for the Department of Corrections' Impact Incarceration program, a 120-day boot-camp setting for those who are accepted.