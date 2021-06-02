URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he sent sexual pictures of a woman he knew to her father without her permission has been sentenced to four years in prison.
Curtis Harper, 28, whose address was unknown, pleaded guilty to nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images, a felony.
He admitted to Judge Randy Rosenbaum that on Dec. 31, 2019, after arguing with the woman, he texted three photos of her engaged in a sex act to her father.
Harper was given credit on his sentence for 55 days already served in the county jail.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink agreed to dismiss other counts of domestic battery in return for his plea. Also dismissed was another aggravated-battery and domestic-battery case and cases for theft and possession of stolen credit cards for which he was on probation.
Alferink said Harper also had prior convictions for theft and burglary.