URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted trying to get into a van that wasn’t his with children inside and drive off has been sentenced to four years in prison.
Isaac Richardson, 39, whose last known address was in the 500 block of South Russell Street, pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempted aggravated kidnapping in connection with the bizarre, apparently alcohol-fueled incident.
At Richardson’s request, Judge Tom Difanis agreed to recommend him for substance-abuse treatment in prison.
Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar said on Dec. 30, a woman had gone into a store at Country Fair Shopping Center at Mattis and Springfield avenues, leaving several children in the van. While in the store, the woman saw a man, later identified as Richardson, “talking crazy,” who then left, Lozar recounted.
The man then approached her van and knocked on a window, getting the attention of an older child, who ran in the store to get the driver.
Lozar said that woman came out and confronted Richardson, who was trying to get in the driver’s seat and had told her he planned to “take the kids.”
Lozar said the woman shoved him and Richardson walked off. Police arrested him not far away and he smelled strongly of alcohol, was slurring his words and admitted he was drunk.
As part of his sentence, Richardson is required to register as a “violent offender against youth.” He was given credit for 171 days already served.
Lozar and Assistant Public Defender Matt Ham agreed and put on the court record there was no evidence to suggest that Richardson’s conduct was sexually motivated.
Lozar said Richardson had previous convictions for misdemeanor battery and possession of drug paraphernalia, and other convictions for weapons and cannabis possession and burglary.