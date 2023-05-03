URBANA — A Champaign man found to have violated his probation for possessing a stolen gun has been resentenced to four years and two months in prison.
Judge Roger Webber found in late March that George Edwards, 28, whose last known address was in the 4800 block of West Windsor Road, had violated the probation he received in January 2020 by resisting a peace officer.
At his resentencing Wednesday, Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman presented evidence to enhance Edwards' sentence, including his alleged possession of guns and drugs and his alleged involvement in a domestic battery. Hinman dismissed the aggravated battery charge to his pregnant girlfriend after the sentencing.
Champaign police Detective James Hobson testified that on Dec. 15, 2021, members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task conducted a court-authorized search of the West Windsor Road home where Edwards was living.
They found a large duffel bag that contained four handguns, 560 tablets of Ecstasy about 2 ounces of cannabis, about 4 ounces of cocaine, and $2,400 cash. Edwards was arrested that day.
Hobson testified that in calls from the jail to another man, Edwards instructed that person to retrieve the bag from the home. When the man told him he was unable to do that because the house was surrounded by police, Edwards made a comment that suggested he knew the police had incriminating evidence against him.
In other testimony, Hobson said that just three days earlier, on Dec. 12, 2021, Edwards had allegedly punched and choked his girlfriend at a home on Holly Hill Drive in Champaign. Hobson said police had been to eight prior calls of domestic strife at the same address earlier that year.
Hinman argued that Edwards’ possession of guns and drugs suggested he was not a good candidate for more probation and recommended several years in prison.
His attorney, Assistant Public Defender Lindsey Lepp, sought a sentence of probation that would allow him to care for the grandmother who raised him and support his own five children, who range in age from 1 to 13.
She noted that resisting arrest, the offense that precipitated his probation revocation, warrants no more than a year in the county jail. She also noted that during his 517 days in jail, Edwards has taken advantage of several programs to improve himself.
He apologized to the judge and his family and said he has employable skills but just needs a chance to use them.
Webber acknowledged Edwards’ difficult childhood but said he had to consider the evidence that suggested Edwards had “an interest” in the drugs and guns found in the Windsor Road home. He is awaiting trial on those serious felony charges and is due back in court in June.
He also noted that Edwards is $9,000 in arrears on child support yet had $2,400 cash in the bag in which police found the guns and drugs.