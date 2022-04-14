URBANA — A Champaign man has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for sexually abusing a teen in his care.
Senior U.S. District Judge Michael Mihm sentenced Charles Howard, 41, who listed an address in the 400 block of North James Street, on Tuesday in federal court in Urbana.
He pleaded guilty in October to a three-count indictment charging him with sexual exploitation of a minor, possession of child pornography and commission of a sex offense as a registered sex offender, all of which occurred in 2020.
According to court documents, Howard sexually abused and exploited a 15-year-old girl in his care and threatened to kill her and himself if she disclosed the abuse.
Howard was a registered sex offender when he committed the crimes, having two prior convictions for criminal sexual abuse in Champaign County from 2000 and 2001.
His prosecution was started in Champaign County Circuit Court in July 2020 but federal authorities took it over because of higher potential sentences in the federal system.
Mihm found that Howard engaged in a pattern of abuse that caused physical injury to the teen and would have lasting effects on her.
He called Howard's conduct "as bad as it gets" and sentenced him to a lifetime term of supervised release once he gets out of prison.
The case was investigated by Champaign police and the U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly Peirson prosecuted Howard in federal court.