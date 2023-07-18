URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted having cannabis for sale was sentenced Monday to five years in prison.
Martin D. Davis, 28, whose last known address was in the 900 block of West Hill Street, had pleaded guilty in May before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to possession with intent to deliver cannabis. The charge stemmed from his Sept. 27, 2021, arrest in a Champaign apartment where police found about a pound of cannabis, handguns and ammunition as a result of a search warrant.
Two other men were also arrested that day.
In return for Davis’ guilty plea to the cannabis charge, the state dismissed another case from 2021 in which he had been charged with stalking, aggravated stalking, aggravated domestic battery and being an armed habitual criminal.
Davis was given credit on his sentence for 662 days already served.
Court records show he had previous convictions for possession of a weapon by a felon, delivery of controlled substance and burglary.