URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he fired a gun in an apartment complex parking lot more than a year ago has been sentenced to five years in prison.
Milton Davis, 26, who listed an address on Sherwood Court, had no previous convictions, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum.
Davis pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated battery in connection with the Jan. 22, 2020, incident at the Gramercy Park apartment complex on Kenwood Road that resulted in a 26-year-old woman being hit in the ankle with a bullet.
In exchange for his plea, which came Tuesday morning after a jury had been selected Monday, other charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm were dismissed.
Judge Roger Webber accepted the plea agreement worked out by McCallum and defense attorney Jamie Propps. He allowed Davis to remain free until May 28, when he is to turn himself in to begin his sentence. Both attorneys said Davis has never missed a court date. He was given credit for 277 days already served. Propps asked Webber to recommend that Davis get substance-abuse treatment in prison.
McCallum said the shooting apparently stemmed from two groups of relatives who were in a dispute over the conduct of a 12-year-old girl related to them.
The dispute involved the victim and two adult females in one group arguing with Davis, who was with three other men and two women. It happened about 10:45 p.m. that Wednesday.
At some point during the confrontation, Davis pulled a gun and fired several shots, some of which were aimed at the pavement, McCallum said. However, the victim was hit in the right ankle. Police found eight bullet casings.
McCallum said some of the witnesses told police that night they knew nothing of what happened but several months later claimed that the women were armed with knives and that Davis was apparently acting in self-defense, which Propps intended to raise at trial.
Propps was also prepared to bring out the victim’s two prior battery convictions, one of which involved her using a box cutter.
McCallum said the state could not find some of the witnesses as the trial date neared and were left with two independent witnesses. One was expected to say that the groups were arguing and that Davis pulled a gun and fired. The other, he believed, was going to say that she heard the word “knife” and saw a woman with a knife but could not identify that person.
Police never found any knives, nor did they find the gun when Davis was arrested 16 days later.