URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted having a gun he was not legally entitled to have has been sentenced to five years in prison.
Rolan Jones, 25, who listed an address in the 200 block of Brookwood Drive, pleaded guilty to unlawful use of weapons by a felon, admitting that he had a gun Nov. 6 in an apartment on Valley Road in Champaign.
Other charges alleging he had more than one gun and a stolen gun were dismissed in return for his guilty plea.
A Champaign police report said a man was working on his computer in his apartment in the Hessel on the Park complex on Valley Road when he heard what sounded like a gunshot and a bullet fragment came through the ceiling, hit his keyboard and landed on the floor.
Jones was found in the apartment above, along with Omari Foster, 22, of Champaign.
The woman living in the apartment, who was Jones' girlfriend, allowed police to search. They found two handguns, loaded magazines and ammunition.
Because of prior convictions for aggravated battery with a weapon and theft, Jones is not allowed to possess weapons. He was given credit on his sentence for 109 days served. Judge Randy Rosenbaum accepted his negotiated plea agreement.
Foster is also charged with unlawful use of weapons and is awaiting trial.