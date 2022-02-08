URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted having a gun in his vehicle near a grade school last summer has been sentenced to five years in prison.
In return for a guilty plea from James N. Smith, 21, of the 1500 block of Joanne Lane, Assistant Champaign County State’s Attorney Lindsey Clark dismissed other charges of armed violence, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession with intent to deliver cannabis.
The charges arose from his arrest July 1 by officers from the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force.
Clark said officers knew Smith’s license was suspended and saw him parked in a lot across from Holy Cross School near White and Elm streets in Champaign.
His vehicle smelled strongly of cannabis. A backpack in the front passenger seat contained about 3 ounces of cannabis in several bags, as if repackaged for sale, and a loaded gun.
Smith pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Roger Webber to possession of a weapon within 1,000 feet of a school. He told police he had the gun for protection because he had been shot before.
He was given credit on his sentence for 221 days already served. Clark said Smith had no previous convictions.