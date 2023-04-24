URBANA — A 66-year-old Champaign man was sentenced Monday to six years in prison for his latest conviction.
Judge Roger Webber agreed to recommend Gary D. Epps, whose last known address was in the 800 block of Crescent Drive, for drug treatment while in prison.
Epps pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver cocaine, admitting that he had about 10 grams of the drug for sale on him when Champaign police searched him Dec. 16, 2021.
They were en route to his home with a search warrant and found about 3 ounces of cannabis and prescription pills there. Police also found close to $2,000 on Epps.
Other charges alleging he had heroin and cannabis to sell were dismissed.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson said the conviction was one of several for Epps since 1980 that included theft, burglary, possession of a controlled substance and aggravated driving under the influence.